Worthy caught four of seven targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Raiders.

Worthy finished second on the team in targets and receiving yards behind Tyquan Thornton, who caught five of eight targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns prior to suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Rashee Rice (hamstring) exited the game in the first quarter, so Worthy is the top healthy wide receiver for Kansas City, though Rice will have a chance to heal during the Week 5 bye before the Chargers come to town in Week 6.