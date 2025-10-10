Worthy (shoulder/ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Lions after returning to a full practice Friday.

Worthy, who is managing shoulder and ankle issues, didn't practice Thursday, but his return to a full session a day later suggests that his absence was maintenance-related, rather than indicative of a setback. In two games back since missing time with a shoulder injury that he sustained Week 1, Worthy has combined to catch 11 passes (on 17 targets) for 125 yards and log three carries for 47 yards, a pace that keeps the starting WR firmly on the Week 6 fantasy lineup radar.