Worthy caught two of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Cardinals.

Worthy was able to eclipse 30 receiving yards for just the second time in the last five weeks, but it was a step in the right direction after being blanked on three targets in Week 10. The wide receiver's biggest moment of the game came in the fourth quarter when he connected with quarterback Patrick Mahomes for an 18-yard touchdown. The score was Worthy's second of the year and first since Week 2, and his next chance to build off of Sunday's performance will come on Thanksgiving against the Bills.