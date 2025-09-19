Coach Andy Reid said Friday that the Chiefs will "see how it goes" regarding Worthy's (shoulder) availability for Sunday's game at the Giants, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Worthy hasn't played since sustaining a dislocated right shoulder on the Chiefs' first drive of the season in a Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Sao Paolo, Brazil. He sat out Week 2 as a result, but he was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday and likely maintained that activity level to cap Week 3 prep. Reid also told Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com that he'll leave a decision on Worthy's availability to team doctors, so how he's listed on Friday's injury report may not be indicative of the wide receiver's odds to suit up Sunday.