Worthy returned to start the second half after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday's contest against the Texans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The speedy wide receiver ultimately didn't miss a possession after Worthy suffered an ankle injury late in the Chiefs' final drive of the first half. Worthy has six touches through the first 30 minutes of the game.
