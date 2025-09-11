Worthy (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.

Worthy's return to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is an encouraging development after the wideout sat out Wednesday's session. Per Nate Taylor of ESPN, Worthy -- who sustained a dislocated right shoulder in last Friday's season opener -- sported extra padding on his right arm while working Thursday. Unless Worthy upgrades to full participation Friday, he figures to approach Sunday's game against the Eagles with an injury designation, but it looks like the Chiefs may have the 2024 first-rounder available this weekend, after all.