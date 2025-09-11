Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Returns to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Worthy (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday.
Worthy's return to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is an encouraging development after the wideout sat out Wednesday's session. Per Nate Taylor of ESPN, Worthy -- who sustained a dislocated right shoulder in last Friday's season opener -- sported extra padding on his right arm while working Thursday. Unless Worthy upgrades to full participation Friday, he figures to approach Sunday's game against the Eagles with an injury designation, but it looks like the Chiefs may have the 2024 first-rounder available this weekend, after all.
More News
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Set to work at practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Not slated to practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Taking it day by day with shoulder•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Likely to miss time•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Sustains dislocated shoulder Friday•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Getting MRI on Saturday•