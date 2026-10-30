Rashee Rice (knee/hamstring) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, so Worthy will move back into his WR2 role for Week 8.

Rice injured his hamstring and knee against the Raiders in Week 4 and missed both of the Chiefs' two games following the Week 5 bye. During that two-game absence, Worthy turned 13 targets into 10 catches for 84 yards, but the return of Rice may give the former more space to operate in the passing game, seeing as the Broncos defense also will have to account for the returning Rice and veteran tight end Travis Kelce.