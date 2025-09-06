Worthy (shoulder) won't return to Friday's game versus the Chargers in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Worthy took a hit directly to his right shoulder from TE Travis Kelce on the first drive of the contest while running an underneath route. He was in visible pain as he went to the sideline and then was escorted off the field and immediate to the X-ray room before being ruled out. With Rashee Rice suspended for the first six games of the season and Jalen Royals (knee) inactive, the Chiefs are left with Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Jason Brownlee and Nikko Remigio for the rest of Week 1.