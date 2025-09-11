Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Set to work at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Worthy (shoulder) is slated to work in some capacity during Thursday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Worthy didn't practice Wednesday, so any level of participation a day later would improve his chances of being able to play Sunday against the Eagles. Either way, unless the wideout is deemed a full practice participant by Friday, he figures to head into the weekend with a Week 2 injury designation.
