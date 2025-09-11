default-cbs-image
Worthy (shoulder) is slated to work in some capacity during Thursday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Worthy didn't practice Wednesday, so any level of participation a day later would improve his chances of being able to play Sunday against the Eagles. Either way, unless the wideout is deemed a full practice participant by Friday, he figures to head into the weekend with a Week 2 injury designation.

