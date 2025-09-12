Coach Andy Reid said that Worthy (shoulder) "did a little bit" at Friday's practice, and there's a "slim" chance for the wide receiver to suit up Sunday against the Eagles, Jesse Newell of The Athletic reports.

Worthy was knocked from the first drive of the Chiefs' season last Friday against the Chargers when he collided with TE Travis Kelce, suffering a dislocated right shoulder in the process. While the wide receiver has been able to practice in a limited fashion on back-to-back days, Worthy appears to have only a very small possibility to miss no game action as a result. With a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on tap Sunday, managers should have an alternative lined up for fantasy purposes, assuming he isn't ruled out before then.