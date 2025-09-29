Worthy recorded five receptions on eight targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Ravens. He added two rushes for 38 yards.

Worthy returned from a shoulder injury and was active for the first time since Week 1, though he quickly regained his role as the Chiefs' top playmaker. He accounted for each of the team's three longest plays from scrimmage on gains ranging from 28 to 37 yards while being used in all areas of the field and on an end around. While Worthy did his damage on big plays, he also led the team in targets, indicating this level of production is sustainable moving forward.