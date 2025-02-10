Worthy brought in all eight of his targets for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Worthy ended up being the lone bright spot in terms of stat lines following Kansas City's crushing loss to Philadelphia. The 21-year-old finished with game highs in receptions, yardage and touchdowns scored for either side in what was an incredible individual performance. Worthy finished his first regular season in the pros with 742 combined yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns. His strong play in the playoffs only reinforced the youngster's bright future as a top offensive option for the Chiefs.