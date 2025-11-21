Worthy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts.

Worthy tended to an ankle injury last week but still suited up this past Sunday at Denver, logging a 76 percent snap share and gathering in three of five targets for 25 yards. After coach Andy Reid told Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site on Wednesday that Worthy tweaked his ankle, the second-year wide receiver followed a DNP/LP/FP practice regimen this week. Worthy's status for Week 12 will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.