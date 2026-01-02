Coach Andy Reid said Friday that "we'll see" when asked about Worthy's chances to play Sunday at Las Vegas, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Per Nate Taylor of ESPN.com, Worthy wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week as he deals with an illness. The Chiefs placed Tyquan Thornton (concussion) on injured reserve last week and did the same with Rashee Rice (concussion) this week, leaving the team with three healthy wide receivers on the active roster at the moment (Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Royals). Based on Reid's comments, Worthy seems destined to be listed as questionable ahead of the weekend.