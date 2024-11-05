Worthy failed to bring in either of his targets Monday, losing 10 yards on two rushing attempts in an overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Worthy turned in a true negative fantasy performance after losing 10 yards on his only two touches Monday. The speedy rookie took a backseat to veteran DeAndre Hopkins (8-86-2 receiving line), and that may be a trend that continues in the second half of the season following Kansas City's big trade in Week 8. Worthy is still a key part of the offense, as evidenced by his four attempted plays Monday, and still should be considered a flex option ahead of Sunday's tilt against Denver.