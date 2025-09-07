Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder during Friday's 27-21 loss to the Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but the Chiefs haven't yet determined how much time the receiver will miss, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Worthy sustained the injury on the Chiefs' opening drive of the game, when he took on the brunt of a violent collision with teammate Travis Kelce. The wideout is set to receive a second opinion on his injury before the team has a clearer idea on how long he might be sidelined, but Rapoport relays that the most likely option is that Worthy gets fitted for a supportive brace on his shoulder that will allow him to return at some point this season. However, if Worthy receives unfavorable news from his upcoming second opinion, surgery could still be in the cards for the second-year receiver. The loss of Worthy for any length of time would leave the Chiefs further shorthanded at receiver, as top target Rashee Rice won't be eligible to make his season debut until Week 7 while he serves a league-imposed six-game suspension.