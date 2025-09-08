Coach Andy Reid said Monday the team is taking it "day by day" with Worthy's dislocated shoulder, Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star reports.

"I know Xavier's the big question, and he's rehabbing and working his shoulder," Reid said. "We'll just see where it goes day by day here - see where we end up." Reid was careful with his words, refusing to commit to a firm timetable for the second-year receiver. For what it's worth, Adam Schefter of ESPN said Monday that Worthy is likely to miss some time. Fantasy players will need to closely monitor Worthy's practice habits in the coming days and weeks. If Worthy is unable to play in Week 2 against the Eagles, Kansas City will likely roll with Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton as its top three receivers versus Philadelphia.