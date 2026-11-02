Worthy caught three of six targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Broncos.

Worthy put together another disappointing performance, reeling three passes while failing to exceed 15 receiving yards for the second straight game. The wide receiver operated in a more prominent role for a couple weeks with Rashee Rice sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Rice returned to action Sunday, reeling in seven of eight targets for 53 yards. Worthy will continue to be an unappealing fantasy option ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup with the Jets.