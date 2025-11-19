Worthy caught three of five targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos.

Worthy caught three catches for the second straight game, but like his last outing, was unable to get much going with his touches. The second-year wideout has not been a significant factor in Kansas City's passing game with teammate Rashee Rice in the lineup despite averaging around six targets per game since Rice's return from suspension. Worthy has not many breakout performances this season, but does typically offer a decent floor based on his involvement in the Chiefs offense. The 22-year-old will look to turn things around from his underwhelming day in Denver when the Chiefs host the Colts in Week 12.