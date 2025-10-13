Worthy caught two of four targets for 20 yards and a touchdown while taking his only carry for six yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over Detroit.

Worthy endured another limited practice week in order to suit up for the Chiefs on Sunday. The speedy wideout has missed two-plus games of action due to injury, but he has now started three consecutive games as his health gradually returns to full strength. Worthy made his first trip to the end zone this season in the primetime win, salvaging what would have been an otherwise disappointing night at the office. The 2024 first-round selection averaged 86.0 combined yards from scrimmage over his first two games back from injury, so Sunday's low usage shouldn't be of concern. The biggest threat to Worthy's target share in Week 7 is the scheduled return of suspended WR Rashee Rice, who is likely to reclaim his role as Kansas City's top wideout against Las Vegas next Sunday.