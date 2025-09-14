Worthy (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, but the Chiefs believe the receiver is "looking good" to play Week 3 against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite suffering a full tear of his right labrum during a collision with teammate Travis Kelce on the first drive of the Chiefs' 27-21 season-opening loss to the Chargers on Sept. 5, Worthy was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday and took a doubtful tag into the weekend before the Chiefs downgraded him to out for the Week 2 matchup. Worthy could still require surgery for the injury down the road, but for the time being, he plans to play through the issue while wearing a harness to protect the torn labrum. The Chiefs will wait and see how Worthy fares during their upcoming practices in Week 3 before deciding on his availability for the showdown with the Giants, but the early expectation is that he'll be ready to play following a one-game absence.