Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Worthy tweaked his hamstring earlier during OTAs, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Reid said that Worthy "was only out there for a day and a half" before suffering the injury. The Chiefs will hope that the rookie 28th overall pick is able to get back on the field without missing much time, as he's already going to have to skip some valuable reps to learn the offense and build chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hamstring injuries have the potential to linger or resurface, though, so Kansas City could be motivated to take a cautious approach. In the meantime, names like Justin Watson, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross could benefit from increased reps.