Worthy caught two passes on four targets for 35 yards during the Chiefs' 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Worthy briefly left Sunday's game to be evaluated for a possible concussion, but the second-year wideout was cleared to return after being checked on by medical staff. One of his catches went for 26 yards late in the second quarter, which eventually led to Harrison Butker 47-yard field goal. Of concern for Worthy and the Chiefs' offense is that Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL late in the fourth quarter, which means Gardner Minshew is slated to start in the final three games of the regular season, beginning with Week 16 against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 21. The fantasy floors of Worthy and the rest of Kansas City's pass catchers are all considerably lower with Mahomes out for the year.