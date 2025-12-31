default-cbs-image
Worthy (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Worthy now has two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's season finale against the Raiders. Assuming the wideout is available this weekend, he'll be in line to catch passes from QB Chris Oladokun, who threw for just 66 yards in the Chiefs' Week 17 loss to the Broncos.

