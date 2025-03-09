Worthy will not be charged following his Friday arrest in Williamson County, Texas, Tyler Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reports.

Worthy was booked for assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation, which is a third-degree felony, but after authorities spoke with witnesses, the district attorney is not accepting the case at this time. Worthy's lawyers indicated it was an attempt at extortion by Worthy's accuser. It sounds like Worthy should avoid any sort of discipline from the NFL.