Worthy (ankle) will practice in some capacity Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Worthy missed Wednesday's practice entirely, so practicing in even a limited fashion Thursday would represent a tangible step in the right direction. The second-year pro is dealing with a tweaked ankle suffered during practice Week 11, and though he managed to suit up for Kansas City's loss to the Broncos, there are no guarantees he'll be able to play through his injury again during Sunday's matchup against the Colts. It will bode well if Worthy is able to log at least one full practice session Thursday and/or Friday.