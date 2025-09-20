Worthy (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Giants.

Worthy will not travel with the team for the contest, so his return to action is on hold for now. In his continued absence, Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster are once again slated to see added WR snaps for the Chiefs, while Jalen Royals (knee, questionable) could join the mix as well in Week 3.