Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Worthy (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Giants.
Worthy will not travel with the team for the contest, so his return to action is on hold for now. In his continued absence, Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton and JuJu Smith-Schuster are once again slated to see added WR snaps for the Chiefs, while Jalen Royals (knee, questionable) could join the mix as well in Week 3.
More News
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Officially questionable for Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Reid non-committal about WR's status•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Another limited practice Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: Limited in return to practice•
-
Chiefs' Xavier Worthy: In line to practice Wednesday•