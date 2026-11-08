Worthy (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets.

Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com previously noted that Worthy immediately grabbed his hamstring and was unable to put weight on his leg after sustaining his injury Sunday. That Worthy was so quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest is certainly concerning in terms of his status for next week's game against the Falcons. In his absence versus the Jets, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Andrew Armstrong and Nikko Remigio are available to work behind top WR Rashee Rice.