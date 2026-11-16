Worthy failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Falcons.

Worthy ran a team-high 37 routes on Patrick Mahomes' 38 dropbacks, but on a day Mahomes targeted nine different players, Worthy was the only one to not record a catch. With Josh Downs now in the fold and working to get comfortable in the offense, Worthy's role will likely only continue to shrink. On just eight routes in his team debut Sunday, Downs posted a 4-53-1 receiving line on five targets. Worthy hasn't produced that many fantasy points in a game all season. He's waiver-wire fodder in 12-team redraft leagues.