I spend the week before the Super Bowl putting together my way-too-early 2025 projections. That process is now complete and you can expect to see those projections here at CBS Sports starting the Monday after the Super Bowl. One of the first things I look at when building team projections is how the offensive coordinators have called plays in the past. For some teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, this is pretty easy. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have been together long enough that we have a pretty good idea what to expect. For teams like the Philadelphia Eagles it is more of a challenge.

In Jalen Hurts' rookie season, his head coach and play caller was Doug Pederson. Pederson was fired the next year and Nick Sirianni took over as head coach, installing Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator. Steichen lasted two years before he took a head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts and the Eagles hired Brian Johnson to be their offensive coordinator. That proved to be a disaster and Johnson was fired and replaced by Kellen Moore. Now, as the Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl, it sure seems like Moore is the top candidate for the New Orleans Saints head coach position. That would mean a fifth offensive coordinator for Hurts in his sixth year in the league. That means plenty of uncertainty for the Eagles offense next season, particularly Hurts as a top-five quarterback. Let's hope the team makes a better choice if they have to replace Moore.

Here are some other takeaways from coaching changes:

I am projecting a five percent decrease in efficiency and scoring from the Lions after Ben Johnson left to take the Bears job. I am more concerned that is too little of an adjustment than too much. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs are still top-10 options at their position but I have a little less certainty about Jared Goff, David Montgomery, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta. On the flip side, I am expecting a big increase in scoring for the Bears. Don't be surprised if Caleb Williams is a top-12 Qb and D.J. Moore has another top-12 season. I am less certain about D'Andre Swift. Johnson's system is good for running backs, but he had Swift on his 2022 team and chose to give Jamaal Williams a lot more touches.

Liam Coen leaves Buccaneers for Jaguars

I also project a small dip for the Tampa Bay offense, though I am more encouraged about them because they promoted from within. The bigger leap should come in Jacksonville, with Liam Coen taking over. Coen should help efficiency and provide one last gasp of hope that Trevor Lawrence can find success in the red zone. Lawrence has never posted a touchdown rate above 4.3%, Baker Mayfield's 2024 TD rate was a career-high 7.2%.

Chip Kelly brings his fast pace to Las Vegas

There are still a lot of questions to be answered in Las Vegas, namely who will play QB, but I would expect a fast-paced offense. The league median for total offensive plays in 2024 was 1,061 in 17 games. In Kelly's last three years calling plays his teams averaged 1,075 offensive plays in 16 games. That's five more offensive plays per game. That is a very big deal, assuming the Raiders can find competent quarterback play. The one thing that can sink a high-volume attack is ineptitude, as evidenced by the 49ers' 996 offensive plays in Kelly's final season there. If Kelly lands an average quarterback I may have Brock Bowers ranked in the first round.

Expect more running back opportunities in Seattle

All signs are that Mike MacDonald wants his Seattle Seahawks to run the ball more in 2025. At the very least, Klint Kubiak should make sure Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet get more opportunities. Last year the Saints running backs had 476 opportunities (rushes plus targets) while Seattle's backs had 44 fewer even though they played on a better offense that had better game scripts throughout the year. The 2021 Vikings, with Kubiak as their OC, have their running backs 525 opportunities.