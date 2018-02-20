The Buccaneers released Baker on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Baker was a major disappointment for the Buccaneers upon signing a three-year, $15.75 million contract last March. Though the defensive lineman missed just one game, he finished with a half sack and 33 tackles, his lowest marks in both categories since 2013. Now on the wrong side of 30 years old and coming off a down season, Baker will likely have to settle for a short-term deal with another club this offseason in order to rebuild value.