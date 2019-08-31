Banjo was released by the Saints on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Banjo signed an extension in March of 2019, but he and the Saints will part ways only five months into it. He earned a $1.8 million signing bonus and an $850K base salary on the deal, making this an interesting financial move from a Saints perspective. The core special teamer will look to find himself on another NFL roster prior to Week 1 of the regular season.

