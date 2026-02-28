Bell (knee) said Friday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine that his recovery from a torn ACL suffered Nov. 22 is proceeding on track and he expects to be able to participate in NFL training camp, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Bell will not participate in combine drills and is not expected to take part in Louisville's pro day prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, but he said he expects to begin running next week and will "be potentially returning by training camp" but "want[s] to progress faster than that." Matthew McGavic of SI.com reports that Bell has commonly been projected as a potential early/mid second-round pick in April's draft, and it appears his recovery progress has been sufficient enough to instill teams with confidence in such an investment of draft capital. The 6-foot-2, 222-pound wideout's combination of size and speed paved the way for an impressive senior season in 2025, in which he logged 72 catches for 917 yards and six touchdowns, earning First-Team All-ACC Honors.