The Falcons waived Blair on Tuesday, Terrin Waack, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Blair spent most of the 2024 season on the Falcons' practice squad before being signed to the active roster in December, and he entered training camp competing for a depth spot at wide receiver. He ended up leading all receivers in receiving yards (197) and touchdowns (two) on 12 catches (18 targets). Blair won't be on the Falcons' initial 53-man roster despite a strong preseason, but he should garner interest on the waiver wire from a team looking to bolster its depth at wide receiver. Blair would be a candidate to return to the Falcons' practice squad if he were to clear waivers.