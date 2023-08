Blair (undisclosed) was waived by the Falcons with an injury designation Thursday.

Blair linked up with Atlanta in June after a successful tryout during minicamp. The 25-year-old previously spent time with the Packers, but he wasn't able to make his way onto their 53-man roster. Assuming he is able to clear waivers, Blair will revert to injured reserve and be forced to miss the 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.