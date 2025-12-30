Blair reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Blair was elevated to the active roster and played in Monday's 27-24 win against the Rams. However, he was limited to just six snaps on special teams (and logged one tackle on special teams) despite Casey Washington and Malik Heath both being healthy inactives for the game. It was the third and final time that Blair was eligible to be elevated from the practice squad, so he would have to be signed to Atlanta's active roster in order to be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against New Orleans.