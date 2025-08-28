The Falcons signed Blair to the practice squad Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Blair had an impressive training camp and finished the preseason with 12 catches (on 18 targets) for 197 yards and two touchdowns in three games. He wasn't able to crack the Falcons' 53-man roster, but he will stick around on the practice squad and could be elevated if Atlanta needs depth at wide receiver on game day. Blair has appeared in five regular-season games since joining the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted rookie.