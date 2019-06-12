Chris Blewitt: Cut by Bears

Blewitt was released by the Bears on Thursday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Blewitt was one of a number of kickers the Bears tried out this spring, but the team is moving forward with Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry in advance of training camp. The Pitt product could still latch on elsewhere in advance of Week 1, but this was likely Blewitt's best chance of competing for a starting job.