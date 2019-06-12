Chris Blewitt: Cut by Chicago
Blewitt was released by the Bears on Thursday, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Blewitt was one of a number of kickers the Bears tried out this spring, but he didn't make enough of an impression for Chicago to justify moving forward with him in advance of training camp. With Blewitt out of the mix, Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry are the lone kickers on the roster heading into camp.
