The Browns have waived Blewitt, Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The same applies to Chase McLaughlin, with the Browns having selected Cade York with the 124th overall pick in the recently-completed NFL Draft. In two appearances last season with Washington, Blewitt made two of five field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries.
