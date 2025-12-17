Brazzell has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.

Brazzell is coming off a career year with Tennessee. The wide receiver reeled in 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns this fall, averaging 16.4 yards per reception. The year prior, he was a lesser factor in the Volunteers' offense with 29 catches for 333 yards and two scores. Before transferring to Tennessee, Brazzell starred at Tulane. He has no shortage of tape and numbers for NFL talent evaluators and should hear his name called in Pittsburgh in 2026.