Chris Briggs: Waived with injury settlement
Briggs was waived Wednesday with an injury settlement, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Briggs landed on the Colts' injured reserve after being waived/injured a little over a week ago. He's now free to sign with any team once he is healthy.
