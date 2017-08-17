Play

Briggs was waived Wednesday with an injury settlement, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Briggs landed on the Colts' injured reserve after being waived/injured a little over a week ago. He's now free to sign with any team once he is healthy.

