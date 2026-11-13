The Raiders waived Collier (undisclosed) from injured reserve Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Collier landed on IR in early August due to an undisclosed injury, and that move meant that the Lock Haven product would have been forced to miss the entire 2026 season. However, now that he's been waived, Collier will have the opportunity to sign with a team once he's fully healthy. He has appeared in eight regular-season games (five with Baltimore, three with Las Vegas) since entering the league in May of 2024 as an undrafted free agent.