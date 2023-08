Conley (shoulder) was released by the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Conley was considered day-to-day after straining an AC joint in his shoulder in the 49ers' preseason finale. It is unclear if he is still nursing that injury or recovered from it. He was considered on the roster bubble, but ultimately came up short, so it would not be unlikely if he gets a look on the team's practice squad. The journeyman pass catcher spent time with both the Texans and Titans in 2022.