The Titans waived Conley on Wednesday.
Conley helped fill in for Tennessee's banged-up receiving corps in Weeks 8 and 9, though he was targeted just once over 22 offensive snaps during this span. The 30-year-old was then ruled a healthy scratch ahead of Sunday's win over Denver, and he'll now look to record his first catch of the season elsewhere. Conley caught 22 of his 37 targets for 323 yards and two touchdowns over 16 regular-season games with Houston last year, but he'll likely have to work his way up while on another team's practice squad in 2022.