Chris Conley: Let go Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Conley was released from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Conley appeared in two games for the Texans this season, receiving two targets but catching neither. The veteran receiver will now work to find an opportunity elsewhere.
