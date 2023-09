Conley reverted to the 49ers practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Conley saw the field for nine of the team's 83 offensive snaps behind Deebo Samuel (68), Ray-Ray McCloud (38), Ronnie Bell (31) and Jauan Jennings (31). He was called up to provide depth at receiver with Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) sidelined. The veteran pass catcher will now await his next opportunity to be elevated while looking to impress at practice.