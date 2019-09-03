Atlanta waived Cooper on Saturday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Cooper originally signed with Atlanta in mid-April on a two-year deal. The 25-year-old dealt with concussion issues last season and was unable to see any game action.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week