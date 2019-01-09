Chris Cooper: Heads to Kansas City
Cooper (concussion) signed to the Chiefs' practice squad Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Cooper suffered the concussion during the preseason and was waived off injured reserve by the Colts in late September. The 24-year-old could be signed for added depth in the secondary should the Chiefs suffer any injuries in their potential playoff run.
