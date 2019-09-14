The Cowboys waived Covington on Saturday.

Covington was initially brought up to the active roster since Luke Gifford (ankle) was on the mend. Gifford is still hurting, but the team needed wideout depth more since Tavon Austin (concussion) is out. Covington will likely land on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

